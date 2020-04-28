Funds on the right side of the oil price, Covid-19 impact on healthcare & more

Oil prices rebounded this morning after sharp price swings all week, so it makes sense for investors to at least try to get on the right side of this volatility, which is likely to persist. And in this week's Big Theme Dave Baxter highlights the types of funds affected by movements in the oil price and looks at what sort of impact it will have on them. Maybe there's an opportunity in there for the more adventurous investors among us? I'll let you decide…

But one company that has had a huge £1.1bn hole blown through its first-quarter pre-tax profits thanks to the fall in the oil price is International Consolidated Airlines Group. With the parent company of BA and Iberia well capitalised, we reckon its survival does not appear in doubt. Alex Janiaud reports.

Meanwhile, as more than 3m cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed worldwide, more than 200,000 people have tragically died and political leaders suggest there are “real signs now that we are passing through the peak” of this virus, it follows that the scientific community is working at lightning speed to tackle it. Research that would normally take years is being condensed into weeks and Harriet Clarfelt reports on the companies in the healthcare sector that are trialling inoculations, researching medicines and enhancing and accelerating testing. Here's this week's News Spotlight.

