Alfa's margin squeeze

Alfa Financial Software (ALFA) posted a year-on-year revenue decline, with operating profits down by more than a third due to delays in implementation projects and reduced discretionary spend by customers. The decline in turnover, combined with an increase in the group's cost base, led the operating profit margin to decrease by 11 per cent. Management said that it anticipates further "short term pressure" on margins due to the uncertain trading environment caused by coronavirus.

