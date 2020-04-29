MenuSearch

How to take advantage of the oil glut, Shell cuts dividend, Phil Oakley & more

By Dominic Toms

In the same week that fellow supermajor BP decided to keep its dividend steadyRoyal Dutch Shell has finally cut its dividend. The two-thirds reduction in the payout will take it down to 12.8p, and is the first drop since World War II. This drop will be felt keenly by investors, and Alex Hamer has the latest.

Meanwhile, as the oil price collapse almost halves the Anglo-Dutch group’s earnings, Michael Taylor explores a trading idea to take advantage of the glut in oil. Click here to read our trader's column.

And in his weekly story, our investment analyst, Phil Oakley, points out the key details that can tell you a lot about the strength of a company’s revenues – one of the most important parts of researching a business.

