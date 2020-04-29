News & Tips: Mid caps bounce, Barclays, Next, AstraZeneca & more

Shares in London were mixed in early trading with the FTSE100 and FTSE250 pushing ahead and small caps more muted. Our Trader writer Neil Wilson says: 'Barclays CEO Jes Staley reckons that after Covid-19 the idea of sticking thousands of people in a building may be a thing of the past. I heartily agree. Working from home is clearly working rather well. Also, banks are no doubt looking at this and thinking they can cut costs by closing offices, call centres and branches. Nevertheless, it highlights how bosses and government have a very hard task in exiting lockdown. Moreover, what about the Pret or the pub that depends on lunch trade from the City workers filling up these offices every day? The impact on the economy will be permanent.

Shares in Barclays popped over 5 per cent despite the lender taking a £2.1bn credit impairment charge, five times the level of a year before. Like its US peers, trading revenues soared by 77 per cent but this offset may be a one-off for banks as volatility returns to more normal levels. Shares were due a rally - they’ve been beaten down so much and haven’t really participated in the upturn. Investors may need to wait for dividends but UK banks could be in much better shape their share prices indicate.' For Neil's full article, click here.