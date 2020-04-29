Telit directors buy in

Telit Communications (TCM) describes itself as an enabler of the ‘internet of things’ (IoT). Indeed following the sale of its automotive business in February 2019 for $105m (£85m), the group has honed in further on the industrial IoT market. Management flagged in its full-year results in March that its first 5G product was set to be certified in the first quarter of 2020.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe