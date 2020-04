When 155-year old FTSE 100 banking giant HSBC (HSBA) last year agreed to lease more than 1,000 desks from WeWork, it signalled that the flexible working space model had firmly established its place within the London office market.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe