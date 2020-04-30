MenuSearch

News & Tips: Shell drags FTSE down, Sainsbury, Lloyds & more

News & Tips: Shell drags FTSE down, Sainsbury, Lloyds & more

By Graeme Davies

Large cap equities have dipped with the FTSE100 dragged down by its exposure to oil majors after Shell cut its dividend for the first time in decades. For our full analysis of Shell's results today, click here. Meanwhile, our Trader writer Neil Wilson also looked at Shell in his Market Outlook column today: 'Shares in Shell slumped 7 per cent as it cut its dividend and reported net income in the first quarter almost halved. Whilst BP chose to absorb a $6bn rise in net debt to $51bn and gearing above 36x in order to preserve its precious dividend, Shell seems to be taking a more prudent approach in cutting its dividend for the first time since the 1940s. Arguably BP is better placed to weather the storm, but Shell is taking the more sensible course of action. Shell’s gearing ratio is down to around 28x, a more comfortable level for Ben van Beurden than it is for Bernard Looney.' 

