Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Stocks slide further, Frontier Developments, RBS & more

News & Tips: Stocks slide further, Frontier Developments, RBS & more

By Graeme Davies

Equities in London continued to fall in morning trading as investor sentiment wanes. Our Trader writer Neil Wilson says: 'Stocks turned broadly weaker yesterday as investors reacted to some stinky data from Europe and the US. Overnight Asian data has also had the whiff of soft cheese that’s been left out too long. Stocks are softer once more, though most of Europe is on holiday so the focus is on London until New York opens.' For Neil's full article, click here. To find out what our wider team make of the potential ripple effect of the coronavirus crisis on banks and property and Phil Oakley's latest thoughts, listen in to our weekly Investment Hour podcast. 

