EasyJet – prepare for landing & the oil price is close to historic lows. So what?

Warren Buffett announcing that he had sold out of all of his airline stocks at the weekend should beg the question: if these stocks aren't good enough for Mr Buffett, why would they be for anyone else? This week Michael Taylor takes a look at easyJet. The company already had issues – a boardroom bunfight and a global pandemic – before the Oracle of Omaha sold all his stakes in US airlines.

Meanwhile, Chris Dillow points out that although we all know that the oil price is facing a 17-year low, only if this fact tells us anything about future returns does it matter for investors. Well, does it? Click here to find out.

And as expected, UK banks’ first-quarter results generated their fair share of gloomy headlines. Alex Newman raises five questions we think investors in the sector should be asking, and helpfully he has a go at answering them. So here they are.