Five questions from banks’ first-quarter figures

As expected, UK banks’ first quarter results generated their fair share of gloomy headlines. While underlying profits came in slightly above consensus forecasts, loan loss provisions far surpassed analyst estimates, as lenders booked their first charges in response to rapidly deteriorating economic and credit conditions. Though they each remained profitable in the period, the five largest listed banks collectively booked £7.4bn in credit impairments, a five-fold rise on the first three months of 2019. Appropriately enough, below are five questions we think investors in the sector should be asking.

