Full Year Results 

Oxford Biomedica gives bear scenario

Oxford Biomedica gives bear scenario

By Harriet Clarfelt

Oxford Biomedica (OXB) has not yet experienced “any significant impact” from the coronavirus crisis. But in a “rigorous assessment” of downside risks, the group noted it needed external funding to sustain its operations. The gene and cell editing specialist added that revenues could, hypothetically, slip by almost 30 per cent were it to attract fewer new customers and lower demand from its existing client-base. In said scenario, the group “would not be able to generate sufficient cash flows to support its level of activities beyond the third quarter of 2020”.

