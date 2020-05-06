Oxford Biomedica gives bear scenario

Oxford Biomedica (OXB) has not yet experienced “any significant impact” from the coronavirus crisis. But in a “rigorous assessment” of downside risks, the group noted it needed external funding to sustain its operations. The gene and cell editing specialist added that revenues could, hypothetically, slip by almost 30 per cent were it to attract fewer new customers and lower demand from its existing client-base. In said scenario, the group “would not be able to generate sufficient cash flows to support its level of activities beyond the third quarter of 2020”.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe