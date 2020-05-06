MenuSearch

Join us now

Company News 

Seven Days: 7 May 2020

Seven Days: 7 May 2020

By Harriet Clarfelt

Buffett exits airlines

Hit by restrictions

Warren Buffett’s investment company Berkshire Hathaway has offloaded all of its shares in the US’s four largest airlines – Delta (US:DYAL), American (US:AAL), Southwest (LUV) and United (UAL). Mr Buffett relayed this to shareholders via a virtual annual meeting, explaining that “the world has changed for the airlines”. He added that “I hope it corrects itself in a reasonably prompt way” – but also that he could not gauge whether consumers would now have changed their habits. Airlines are among the sectors that have been most hurt by lockdowns and travel restrictions across the globe.  

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Company News

  1. CMA blocks JD Sports acquisition of Footasylum

  2. Resist temptation: the herd isn’t always right

  3. UK car sales collapse

Most read today

  1. The Trader 

    EasyJet – prepare for landing

  2. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Stocks rebound, LondonMetric, Royal Dutch Shell & more

  3. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Equities edge ahead, JD Sports, Metro Bank, ITV & more

  4. Stock Screens 

    The growth share hitting all the right notes

  5. Simon Thompson 

    Stockpicking value open to future gains

More on Company News

Company News 

CMA blocks JD Sports acquisition of Footasylum

JD Sports is considering appealing the decision

CMA blocks JD Sports acquisition of Footasylum
BUY

Company News 

Resist temptation: the herd isn’t always right

Resist temptation: the herd isn’t always right

Company News 

UK car sales collapse

UK car sales collapse

Company News 

Five questions from banks’ first-quarter figures

Five questions from banks’ first-quarter figures

Company News 

Premier Oil gets closer to deal approval

Premier Oil gets closer to deal approval

More from Shares

Aim 100 

The Aim 100 2020: part 1

A decade after the financial crisis decimated the junior market's listings, could Covid-19 herald a second major shake-out?

The Aim 100 2020: part 1

Aim 100 

The Aim 100 2020: 60 to 51

The Aim 100 2020: 60 to 51

Aim 100 

The Aim 100 2020: 70 to 61

The Aim 100 2020: 70 to 61

Aim 100 

The Aim 100 2020: 80 to 71

The Aim 100 2020: 80 to 71

Aim 100 

The Aim 100 2020: 90 to 81

The Aim 100 2020: 90 to 81

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now