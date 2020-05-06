Smith & Nephew: patients are a virtue

Non-urgent surgery has taken a backseat during the coronavirus pandemic. Indeed, according to analysts at Morgan Stanley, elective procedures reduced by 50-90 per cent from late March into April. And the effects of that decline have been acute for Smith & Nephew (SN.), whose revenues plunged by almost a half last month.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis