Smith & Nephew: patients are a virtue

Non-urgent surgery has taken a backseat during the coronavirus pandemic. Indeed, according to analysts at Morgan Stanley, elective procedures reduced by 50-90 per cent from late March into April. And the effects of that decline have been acute for Smith & Nephew (SN.), whose revenues plunged by almost a half last month.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe