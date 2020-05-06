The Aim 100 2020: 100 to 91

100. Eddie Stobart Logistics

Eddie Stobart Logistics (ESL) has been on quite the downward spiral – a more than 90 per cent decline in its share price from a year earlier speaks for itself. The trouble started last August when the group’s shares were suspended pending a review of its accounting practices. This entailed “a more prudent approach to revenue recognition, reassessing the recoverability of certain receivables, as well as considering the appropriateness of certain provisions”. The announcement was accompanied by the delay of its half-year results, a profit warning and the departure of chief executive Alex Laffey.