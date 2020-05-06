The Aim 100 2020: 60 to 51

60. Hurricane Energy

Hurricane Energy (HUR) is less than a year into production in the North Sea through the Lancaster early production system (EPS). Its 2019 revenue of $170m (£136m) and cash flow of $112m has come at the right time – it is in a net cash position now, excluding the sizeable lease liability it has for the Aoka Mizu FPSO vessel, which serves as its production hub. Production this year is expected at an average 17,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) from the two wells connected to the FPSO.