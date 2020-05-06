MenuSearch

Join us now

Aim 100 

The Aim 100 2020: 80 to 71

The Aim 100 2020: 80 to 71

By IC companies team

80. Camellia

Agriculture is a notoriously temperamental business, plagued by variable weather conditions, price volatility and labour issues. That’s a problem for Camellia (CAM) given that it derives more than three-quarters of its revenue from a core portfolio of tea, macadamia and avocado and supplementary crops such as natural rubber.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Aim 100

  1. The Aim 100 2020: part 1

  2. The Aim 100 2020: 60 to 51

  3. The Aim 100 2020: 70 to 61

Most read today

  1. The Trader 

    EasyJet – prepare for landing

  2. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Equities edge ahead, JD Sports, Metro Bank, ITV & more

  3. Stock Screens 

    The growth share hitting all the right notes

  4. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Stocks rebound, LondonMetric, Royal Dutch Shell & more

  5. Company News 

    Resist temptation: the herd isn’t always right

More on Aim 100

Aim 100 

The Aim 100 2020: part 1

A decade after the financial crisis decimated the junior market's listings, could Covid-19 herald a second major shake-out?

The Aim 100 2020: part 1

Aim 100 

The Aim 100 2020: 60 to 51

The Aim 100 2020: 60 to 51

Aim 100 

The Aim 100 2020: 70 to 61

The Aim 100 2020: 70 to 61

Aim 100 

The Aim 100 2020: 90 to 81

The Aim 100 2020: 90 to 81

Aim 100 

The Aim 100 2020: 100 to 91

The Aim 100 2020: 100 to 91

More from Shares

Company News 

Smith & Nephew: patients are a virtue

Revenues plunged by 47 per cent in April in the absence of elective procedures

Smith & Nephew: patients are a virtue

Company News 

Golden opportunity for new Centamin boss

Golden opportunity for new Centamin boss
BUY

This week's articles 

This week's articles 7 May 2020

This week's articles 7 May 2020

Aim 100 

The Aim 100 2020: part 1

The Aim 100 2020: part 1

Aim 100 

The Aim 100 2020: 60 to 51

The Aim 100 2020: 60 to 51

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now