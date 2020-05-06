The Aim 100 2020: 90 to 81

90. Marlowe

Providing inspection, testing and compliance services, Marlowe (MRL) is unlikely to win any awards for Aim’s most exciting company. But it is tapping into businesses’ needs to outsource an ever-increasing regulatory burden. Positioning itself as a ‘one-stop shop’, the group covers areas such as health and safety, fire safety, water treatment and air quality. The mission-critical nature of these services enables client ‘stickiness’, with long-term contracted customer relationships providing earnings visibility.