MenuSearch

Join us now

Shares 

Being furloughed & your pension, plus are US hedge funds right on gold?

By Dominic Toms

Before a couple of months ago I could probably count on one hand the number of times I'd heard the word 'furlough', but now with more than 9m workers expected to be furloughed in the UK this year I'm confident it'll be among the most searched words on Google in 2020.

This week Mary McDougall looks at what being furloughed means for your pension, with a chance your contributions will be significantly lower. Click here to read our latest Money story.

Elsewhere, James Norrington reports on how US hedge fund managers are adapting their strategies and assessments of the economy and corporate earnings in light of the pandemic. One fund manager touts gold as a hedge to further stock market falls. Click here to find out which fund he manages.

And after Dave Baxter suggested some ways to help investors fill the income gap, one portfolio that has received the dividend income it should have done before the coronavirus outbreak hit is the Bearbull income portfolio. Bully for Bearbull I guess. But, helpfully, in his column this week he does offer us a simple plan that points to where the detailed analysis is needed when sifting through virus-torn portfolios.

For those new to Investors Chronicle, you can subscribe to our full online content package for £68.75 per quarter.

More on Shares

  1. 5 things you need to know about Aim now

  2. Follow the leader

  3. Weekend Briefing: How is healthcare holding up?

Most read today

  1. Tips of the Week 

    Prudential should prove resilient

  2. Tips of the Week 

    AstraZeneca reaches astral heights

  3. AlphaScreens 

    Bargain investment trusts for uncertain times

    Alpha

  4. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Stocks shrug off BoE, SuperDry, Rolls Royce, AA & more

  5. The Trader 

    EasyJet – prepare for landing

More on Shares

Shares 

5 things you need to know about Aim now

Five key things to understand before you invest in London’s junior market

5 things you need to know about Aim now

Shares 

Follow the leader

Follow the leader

Shares 

Weekend Briefing: How is healthcare holding up?

Shares 

How to take advantage of the oil glut, Shell cuts dividend, Phil Oakley & more

Shares 

Funds on the right side of the oil price, Covid-19 impact on healthcare & more

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now