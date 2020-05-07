Being furloughed & your pension, plus are US hedge funds right on gold?

Before a couple of months ago I could probably count on one hand the number of times I'd heard the word 'furlough', but now with more than 9m workers expected to be furloughed in the UK this year I'm confident it'll be among the most searched words on Google in 2020.

This week Mary McDougall looks at what being furloughed means for your pension, with a chance your contributions will be significantly lower. Click here to read our latest Money story.

Elsewhere, James Norrington reports on how US hedge fund managers are adapting their strategies and assessments of the economy and corporate earnings in light of the pandemic. One fund manager touts gold as a hedge to further stock market falls. Click here to find out which fund he manages.

And after Dave Baxter suggested some ways to help investors fill the income gap, one portfolio that has received the dividend income it should have done before the coronavirus outbreak hit is the Bearbull income portfolio. Bully for Bearbull I guess. But, helpfully, in his column this week he does offer us a simple plan that points to where the detailed analysis is needed when sifting through virus-torn portfolios.

For those new to Investors Chronicle, you can subscribe to our full online content package for £68.75 per quarter.