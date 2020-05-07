Hyve profits a non-event

Hyve (HYVE) has launched an emergency rights issue in order to raise £127m, after the mass disruption of public gatherings plunged the events company into a deep full-year loss. The group, which designs and hosts events across the world, has postponed 48 and cancelled a further 13. Under its scenario planning, it does not expect any events to take place until next year apart from a handful in China. That translates to an anticipated 80 per cent hit to FY2020 revenues. Hyve’s slump into pre-tax loss was driven by £167m in impairment charges, as the outbreak drives up discount rates and slashes profit forecasts.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe