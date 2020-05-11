19 value stocks to buck the trend, Simon Thompson & more

For those who have followed the government's advice and stayed at home, most of Spring's bloom will have passed us by. But fear not. While parks and gardens have been off limits, Algy Hall presents a glorious selection of stocks from his Late Bloomers screen, which looks for shares that appear to be cheap against their long-term history. And although value is supposed to be dead, there may be grounds to think this is the darkest hour just before the dawn. This year 19 stocks passed all the screens tests. Click here to find out which companies they are.

Simon Thompson is on a hot streak with his technology stock picks. After he highlighted BATM Advanced Communications last week, the company announced contract awards that have sent shares in the £400m market cap company up 77 per cent. Shares in cyber security firm Kape Technologies and mobile payment platform Bango have risen by 80 per cent since Simon’s recent articles. And the top performer in his market-beating 2020 Bargain Shares Portfolio is another technology company, Xaar, which is up 57 per cent.

You can make that five out of five because Simon has noted some important developments down under that have major implications for the small-cap company he featured in his April Alpha Report. In fact, our small-cap stockpicking expert sees 75 per cent further share price upside, and potential for an imminent share price break-out, too. This article requires an Alpha subscription, and you can subscribe to our full digital package here.

And if, like me, the novelty of social distancing has well and truly worn off, Chris Dillow reckons a bar in New Mexico shows how we might observe social distancing more efficiently. In his Economic Outlook this week, Chris looks at how the easing of the lockdown raises profound issues in economics, philosophy and politics.