Covid-19 testing Diploma’s resilience

Half Year Results 

By Nilushi Karunaratne

Technical products specialist Diploma (DPLM) saw just 1 per cent underlying revenue growth in the six months to 31 March as the Covid-19 pandemic compounded a softer industrial environment. Adjusted operating profit did rise by 9 per cent during the period, to £50m, on the back of a stable 17.6 per cent margin. Margin pressure arose in the larger seals business due to investment in a new US distribution facility and negative leverage from weaker underlying sales. But this was offset by an improved overall gross margin and tighter cost control.

