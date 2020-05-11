Covid-19 testing Diploma’s resilience

Technical products specialist Diploma (DPLM) saw just 1 per cent underlying revenue growth in the six months to 31 March as the Covid-19 pandemic compounded a softer industrial environment. Adjusted operating profit did rise by 9 per cent during the period, to £50m, on the back of a stable 17.6 per cent margin. Margin pressure arose in the larger seals business due to investment in a new US distribution facility and negative leverage from weaker underlying sales. But this was offset by an improved overall gross margin and tighter cost control.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe