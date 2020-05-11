Victrex has calm first half before Covid-19 storm

Victrex (VCT) has exposure to the automotive, aerospace and energy industries, all of which have been badly hit by Covid-19. The polymer manufacturer’s results for the six months to 31 March do not yet capture the downturn, with the company only flagging “emerging headwinds in forward order book” currently.

