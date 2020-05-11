MenuSearch

Join us now

Results 

Victrex has calm first half before Covid-19 storm

Victrex has calm first half before Covid-19 storm

By Alex Hamer

Victrex (VCT) has exposure to the automotive, aerospace and energy industries, all of which have been badly hit by Covid-19. The polymer manufacturer’s results for the six months to 31 March do not yet capture the downturn, with the company only flagging “emerging headwinds in forward order book” currently. 

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Victrex Plc

  1. Victrex shelves special dividend on cash dip

  2. Take a break from Victrex

  3. Victrex CEO buys despite uncertainty

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Five Bargain Shares success stories

  2. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Shares slip, AstraZeneca, Costain & more

  3. AlphaScreens 

    High quality shares to fine tune portfolios

    Alpha

  4. AlphaScreens 

    Bargain investment trusts for uncertain times

    Alpha

  5. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Stay alert: risk bid at start of the week

More on Victrex Plc

More on Results

Results 

Hyve profits a non-event

The company acquired two events in December, but a harsh Spring lay ahead

Hyve profits a non-event

Results 

BT axes dividend till 2022

BT axes dividend till 2022

Results 

Nostrum looks for midstream salvation

Nostrum looks for midstream salvation
SELL

Results 

What to look for in Q1s for Lloyds, Barclays, RBS & HSBC

What to look for in Q1s for Lloyds, Barclays, RBS & HSBC

Results 

Gaming duties and research costs hit 888 profits

Gaming duties and research costs hit 888 profits

More from Shares

Tip Updates 

Camellia scalded by pricing pressures

Weak tea prices persisted across 2019, boiling over into 2020.

Camellia scalded by pricing pressures
SELL

Half Year Results 

Covid-19 testing Diploma’s resilience

Covid-19 testing Diploma’s resilience

Tip Updates 

Civitas Reit raises 2021 dividend target

Civitas Reit raises 2021 dividend target
BUY

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Shares slip, AstraZeneca, Costain & more

News & Tips: Shares slip, AstraZeneca, Costain & more

AlphaScreens 

High quality shares to fine tune portfolios

High quality shares to fine tune portfolios
Alpha

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now