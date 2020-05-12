MenuSearch

Half Year Results 

Numis bolstered by trading and fundraising work

Numis bolstered by trading and fundraising work

By Alex Newman

At the start of its financial year, Numis (NUM) suggested an encouraging pipeline of private deals might offer some relief from anaemic activity for listed clients. Although this positive momentum continued in the three months to December, those hopes have since been dashed as unlisted deal-making has mirrored the stasis seen on public markets.

