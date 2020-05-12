MenuSearch

Phil Oakley on whether to add a dram of this spirits group, HL ditches Wealth 50 buy list & more

By Dominic Toms

One of the sweetest sounds in life is the one an ice cube makes when it is dropped from just the right height into a thick cut glass with a heavy bottom. The next sweetest sound is the crack of the ice when pouring whisky on top. Now, Johnnie Walker wouldn't be a go-to for this whisky fan (although I wouldn't mind a dram of its £130-a-bottle Blue Label some day), but the shares of its parent company – Diageo – just might be. And this week Phil Oakley takes a look at the spirits group, which has served long-term investors well. But will Covid-19 change this for good?

But if you prefer your spirits clear, Eastern Europe-focused distributor Stock Spirits has served up its half-year results where overall volume growth of 10.1 per cent suggests demand remains strong for its products. Here's the latest.

Meanwhile, Hargreaves Lansdown is ditching its Wealth 50 fund buy list following extensive criticism in the wake of last year's Neil Woodford scandal. Mary McDougall reports.

And Chris Dillow returns to suggest that there is good reason to hope that profits will bounce back, perhaps very strongly in some cases. How? Well, it has something to do with increased government borrowing and some basic national accounts arithmetic. Click here for some good news this lunchtime.

