Hiscox taps investors amid claims storm

By Alex Newman

In one of the largest equity fundraisings since the Covid-19 crisis began, Hiscox (HSX) tapped new and existing investors for £375m this week in a placing at 650p per share. That was 6 per cent below the prevailing price, and less than half the insurer’s market value at the start of the year.

