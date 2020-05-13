Housing market restarts, but could stutter

Taylor Wimpey (TW.) and Crest Nicholson (CRST) have become the first major housebuilders to announce plans to reopen show homes and sales sites after the government released guidance giving the green light for property moves and viewings.

