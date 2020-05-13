MenuSearch

News & Tips: Stocks stumble, Aston Martin, TP ICAP & more

By Graeme Davies

News that the UK economy slipped in reverse in March is hardly a surprise, but it has still knocked confidence in London this morning. Our Trader writer Neil Wilson says: 'US stocks had a dismal close, sliding sharply in the final hour of trading as Los Angeles County looked set to extend its stay at home order for another three months and Dr Fauci warned of reopening too early. The S&P 500 fell 2 per cent and closed at the session low at 2870. The close could leave a mark as it broke support and we note the MACD crossover on the daily chart. European markets followed suit and drove 1-2 per cent lower – this might be the time for the rollover I’ve been talking about for the last fortnight.' For Neil's full article, detailing why he is worried about negative interest rates, click here. 

