Sage customer wins stumble

Software group Sage (SGE) said that it had seen a slowdown in new customer acquisition due to coronavirus, with roughly half the level previously expected in April. The group, which provides accountancy software predominately for small- to medium-sized enterprises, said that organic revenue growth would be below the previously guided range of 8 to 9 per cent this year.
