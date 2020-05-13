MenuSearch

Half Year Results 

Sage customer wins stumble

Sage customer wins stumble

By Lauren Almeida

Software group Sage (SGE) said that it had seen a slowdown in new customer acquisition due to coronavirus, with roughly half the level previously expected in April. The group, which provides accountancy software predominately for small- to medium-sized enterprises, said that organic revenue growth would be below the previously guided range of 8 to 9 per cent this year. 

BUY

