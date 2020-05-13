Spirent CFO reduces stake

Spirent’s (SPT) performance so far this year has been supported by a surge of momentum late in 2019. Most of the supplies for the telecoms testing provider’s products and services are dual-sourced, which has provided some shelter from the disruptive effects of the pandemic.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Chris Dillow's Benchmark Portfolio
Defensives come back
Defensive stocks did very well in 2019. This is not as surprising as it seems
Chris Dillow