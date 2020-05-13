MenuSearch

Directors Deals 

Spirent CFO reduces stake

By Lauren Almeida

By Lauren Almeida

Spirent’s (SPT) performance so far this year has been supported by a surge of momentum late in 2019. Most of the supplies for the telecoms testing provider’s products and services are dual-sourced, which has provided some shelter from the disruptive effects of the pandemic.

