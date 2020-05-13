Three small-cap value plays, and is it time to holiday and celebrate? Not so fast

As the great philosopher Madonna said: "If we took a holiday…it would be so nice." But most lockdowns are only just beginning to ease and transport secretary Grant Shapps says booking one comes with a risk. Yet Ryanair this week announced plans to return to 40 per cent of its normal flight schedule from the beginning of July. Cabin crew will don face masks, while passengers will undergo a temperature check before boarding. And the airline isn't alone in setting in place what seem to be hugely ambitious plans. TUI will restart holidays from July, too. After a solid start to 2020, the German travel group finds itself in a fight for survival and Mark Robinson reports on what this means for the group's business model and how the current crisis will impact shareholders.

One man not focusing on his holiday is Simon Thompson, who makes another midweek appearance online to highlight three small-cap value plays all of which have sensible operational plans in place to guide them through the Covid-19 economic downturn. The shares are also trading on deep discounts to book value, and have positive chart setups to underpin strong recovery rallies, so much so that Simon sees 100 per cent share price upside in two of the companies, and 67 per cent in the third.

And just as you may be longing for the good times and to forget about the bad times, some more positive news arrived from Public Health England, which has approved an antibody test from Roche. One junior health minister went as far as to call the test a 'game-changer'. This could mean easing lockdown restrictions sooner, but what about all the healthcare companies that aren’t involved in the battle against coronavirus? Where does the current demand for virus-focused products leave the likes of Smith & Nephew and Medica? Harriet Clarfelt reports on the companies left out in the cold.

