Health, wealth and happiness?

Britain is reopening – slowly. After the announcement of UK economic data, it has become clear that an easing of lockdown measures has become vital if we’re going to protect the health of the economy.

In this week’s episode of the Investment Hour, Phil Oakley joins John Hughman and Megan Boxall to discuss why the economy needs to open rapidly and Harriet Clarfelt discusses some of the healthcare companies which may get us back to normality quickly. Plus, John Rosier joins the team to give an update on the performance of his portfolio.