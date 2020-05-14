MenuSearch

Join us now

Podcasts 

Health, wealth and happiness?

By IC Podcasts

Britain is reopening – slowly. After the announcement of UK economic data, it has become clear that an easing of lockdown measures has become vital if we’re going to protect the health of the economy.

In this week’s episode of the Investment Hour, Phil Oakley joins John Hughman and Megan Boxall to discuss why the economy needs to open rapidly and Harriet Clarfelt discusses some of the healthcare companies which may get us back to normality quickly. Plus, John Rosier joins the team to give an update on the performance of his portfolio.

More on Podcasts

Podcasts 

Invest like Buffett in turbulent times

How the human psyche can sway even the best investors’ decisions

Invest like Buffett in turbulent times

Podcasts 

Bond funds for income and how to select strong smaller companies

Bond funds for income and how to select strong smaller companies

Podcasts 

Funds for volatile oil markets & how to avoid mistakes during turbulence

Funds for volatile oil markets & how to avoid mistakes during turbulence

Podcasts 

The Investment Hour: Coronavirus ripple effect

The Investment Hour: Coronavirus ripple effect

Podcasts 

Resilient investment trusts for market madness and safe havens

Resilient investment trusts for market madness and safe havens

More from Shares

Tip Updates 

Countryside Properties dented by lost land sales

The housebuilder lost 184 house completions and five land sales following the closure of sites

Countryside Properties dented by lost land sales
HOLD

This week's articles 

This week's articles 15 May 2020

This week's articles 15 May 2020

Aim 100 

The Aim 100 2020: part 2

The Aim 100 2020: part 2

Aim 100 

The Aim 100 2020: 10 to 1

The Aim 100 2020: 10 to 1

Aim 100 

The Aim 100 2020: 20 to 11

The Aim 100 2020: 20 to 11

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now