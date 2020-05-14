MenuSearch

News & Tips: Shares slide, Prudential, WH Smith & more

By Graeme Davies

It appears as though a dose of sobering reality about the pace of lockdown easing and the sheer scale of economic collapse during the coronavirus crisis has prompted sellers back into the ring as shares in London are firmly in the red. Our Trader writer Neil Wilson says: 'US Treasury yields fell and equity indices rolled over, with the S&P 500 down 1.75 per cent at 2820 and the Dow dropping 500 points as hopes for a swift recovery from the Covid-19 recession faded. Fed chair Jay Powell painted a pretty gloomy picture. He warned that additional policy measures may be needed to avoid an extended period of low productivity.' Click here for Neil's full article. 

