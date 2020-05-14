The Aim 100 2020: 10 to 1

10. Gamma Communications
Cloud-based communications provider Gamma Communications (GAMA) is in the process of moving to a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) model. As such, the group purchased businesses Telsis in November last year and Exactive in February – the former enabling the launch of a fully integrated cloud contact centre solution in late 2020. Its Collaborate unified communications product, released in March 2019, already has more than 9,000 users.
