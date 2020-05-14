The Aim 100 2020: 20 to 11

20. Clinigen
Clinigen (CLIN) has only faced marginal disruption from Covid-19 – something it attributes to the strength of its diversified operations and its partners in the healthcare industry. The pharmaceuticals group said in mid-April that trading for the year to June continued to be in line with management’s expectations and that it had enjoyed a strong first nine months of the year – with organic gross profits up by more than a tenth to the end of March.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis