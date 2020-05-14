The Aim 100 2020: 50 to 41

50. Renew

Renew (RNWH) last updated the market at the beginning of April, indicating it expected trading for the six months to 31 March to be in line with expectations. Focusing on the UK’s energy, environmental and infrastructure assets, the group derives the bulk of its earnings from engineering services. The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the second half of the year remains unclear, although with 80 per cent of its activities designated ‘critical’, work in rail, highways, water and telecommunications is continuing. There has been disruption in its civil nuclear business, however, with programmes at Sellafield and Springfields temporarily suspended.