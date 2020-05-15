News & Tips: Shares recover, Royal Mail. BT & more

Shares in London have staged a rally this morning after US shares leapt overnight following a torrid week. Our Trader writer Neil Wilson says: 'US stocks staged a mighty comeback and closed at the highs as beaten-up financials managed to recover ground. The S&P 500 traded under the 50 per cent retracement level at 2790, dipping as low as 2766 as US jobless claims rose by another 3m, before rallying to close up 1 per cent at 2852. Financials, which have failed to really take part in the rally since March, led the way as Wells Fargo rose 6.8 per cent and Bank of America and JPMorgan both rallied 4per cent. Energy stocks also firmed as oil prices rallied.

European indices were softer on Thursday but managed to recover a little ground in early trade on Friday. The FTSE 100 rose over 1 per cent to clear 5,800, with the DAX up a similar amount and trying gamely to recover 10,500. Asian shares have largely drifted into the weekend with no clear direction.' For Neil's full article, click here.