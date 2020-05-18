MenuSearch

Join us now

Full Year Results 

Ryanair takes strong action on costs

Ryanair takes strong action on costs

By Alex Janiaud

Ryanair (RYA) expects to record a €200m (£178m) loss in its first quarter as a result of the recent collapse in aviation traffic. Most of the airline’s fleet has been glued to the tarmac since mid-March and regardless of whether some flights are restored in July, the knock-on effects of the pandemic have been calamitous. The low-cost carrier anticipates carrying around 80m passengers over its 2021 financial year, well down on the the 154m travellers it had targeted for the period.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Ryanair Holdings Plc

  1. Ryanair guidance takes off on festive bookings

  2. Ryanair expects more Boeing delay

  3. Boeing grounds Ryanair guidance

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Capitalise on a big data technology play

  2. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Equities surge, AstraZeneca, Ryanair, Burford Capital & more

  3. John Baron's Investment Trust Portfolio 

    Reappraising diversification

  4. The Trader 

    Market Oulook: Gold breaks out, European equities rally

  5. Simon Thompson 

    Five Bargain Shares success stories

More on Ryanair Holdings Plc

Tip Updates 

Ryanair guidance takes off on festive bookings

But the airline's Austrian subsidiary is struggling

Ryanair guidance takes off on festive bookings
HOLD

Tip Updates 

Ryanair expects more Boeing delay

Ryanair expects more Boeing delay
SELL

Tip Updates 

Boeing grounds Ryanair guidance

Boeing grounds Ryanair guidance
SELL

Tip Updates 

Delivery delays prompt Ryanair to cut flights

Delivery delays prompt Ryanair to cut flights
SELL

Tip Updates 

Ryanair – more pain for long-term gain?

Ryanair – more pain for long-term gain?
SELL

More on Full Year Results

Full Year Results 

Landsec warns of worsening rent receipts

The commercial landlord has incurred a £23m provision against rent arrears

Landsec warns of worsening rent receipts

Full Year Results 

Vodafone commits to dividend

Vodafone commits to dividend

Full Year Results 

Oxford Biomedica gives bear scenario

Oxford Biomedica gives bear scenario

Full Year Results 

Alfa's margin squeeze

Alfa's margin squeeze

Full Year Results 

Burford reveals Petersen value

Burford reveals Petersen value

More from Shares

Tip Updates 

Centamin keeps 2020 forecast over 500,000oz

Gold miner says it reach original 2020 goal despite virus restrictions, as it bids farewell to Josef El-Raghy

Centamin keeps 2020 forecast over 500,000oz
BUY

AlphaScreens 

Cautiously counting on earnings and dividend growth

Cautiously counting on earnings and dividend growth
Alpha

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Equities surge, AstraZeneca, Ryanair, Burford Capital & more

News & Tips: Equities surge, AstraZeneca, Ryanair, Burford Capital & more

Company News 

Bain Capital thwarts TI Fluids pay-out

Bain Capital thwarts TI Fluids pay-out

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Shares recover, Royal Mail. BT & more

News & Tips: Shares recover, Royal Mail. BT & more

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now