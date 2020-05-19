MenuSearch

Join us now

Half Year Results 

DCC still "significantly profitable"

DCC still "significantly profitable"

By Alex Newman

Given its financial year ended on 31 March, preliminary numbers for DCC (DCC) scarcely reflect the brave new world in which businesses find themselves in. But in an encouraging sign of its resilience, the fuel-to-medical products conglomerate surpassed consensus earnings expectations for the period by 4 per cent, and vindicated any investors who have bought into the shares since they collapsed to a five-year low on 17 March.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Half Year Results

  1. Greencore demand nosedives

  2. Imperial cuts dividend to pay debt

  3. Sage customer wins stumble

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Capitalise on a big data technology play

  2. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Shares surge stalls, Antofagasta, Imperial Tobacco & more

  3. Stock Screens 

    10 shares for investors of all stripes

  4. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Equities surge, AstraZeneca, Ryanair, Burford Capital & more

  5. The Trader 

    Market Outlook:European shares cautious after Wall Street soars

More on Half Year Results

Half Year Results 

Greencore demand nosedives

Far fewer people are grabbing food to go during lockdown

Greencore demand nosedives

Half Year Results 

Imperial cuts dividend to pay debt

Imperial cuts dividend to pay debt

Half Year Results 

Sage customer wins stumble

Sage customer wins stumble

Half Year Results 

Brewin Dolphin leans on its model

Brewin Dolphin leans on its model

Half Year Results 

Stock Spirits fights duty rises and Covid-19

Stock Spirits fights duty rises and Covid-19

More from Shares

Half Year Results 

Greencore demand nosedives

Far fewer people are grabbing food to go during lockdown

Greencore demand nosedives

Half Year Results 

Imperial cuts dividend to pay debt

Imperial cuts dividend to pay debt

Tip Updates 

HomeServe keeps the customer base

HomeServe keeps the customer base
BUY

Results 

UDG sound on cash as trading softens

UDG sound on cash as trading softens

Tip Updates 

Antofagasta cuts final dividend by 70%

Antofagasta cuts final dividend by 70%
BUY

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now