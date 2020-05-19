MenuSearch

Full Year Results 

First Derivatives sinks despite reassurance

By Alex Newman

Given forewarning, analysts at Peel Hunt today suggested there were “no major surprises” in First Derivatives’ (FDP) results for the year to February. Apparently the market did not get the memo, as preliminary numbers prompted a 14 per cent dive in the shares on a broadly solid day for markets.

Ryanair takes strong action on costs

The airline took a hit to profits from ineffective fuel hedges

Landsec warns of worsening rent receipts

Vodafone commits to dividend

Oxford Biomedica gives bear scenario

Alfa's margin squeeze

