News & Tips: Shares surge stalls, Antofagasta, Imperial Tobacco & more

Shares in London are mixed with the FTSE100 off marginally but mid caps on better form as trader digest yesterday's sharp bounce. Our Trader writer Neil Wilson says: 'Risk on resumes? Wall Street enjoyed one of its best days this year as hopes grew for a Covid-19 vaccine. The Dow rallied 900 points, up almost 4 per cent, while the S&P 500 rose 90 points, or 3.15 per cent, to 2953, closing at its highest since March 6th. The close was just a little shy of the 2954 peak on Apr 29th, the most recent swing high. European shares were firmer at the open before losing steam quickly. The FTSE 100 added to yesterday’s gains to trade above 6100 again on the open but then followed Frankfurt and Paris. US futures were off their highs. Asian markets were green across the board.' For Neil's full article, click here.

