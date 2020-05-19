UDG sound on cash as trading softens

UDG Healthcare's (UDG) profit surge was driven by double-digit growth in its two operating divisions, Ashfield and Sharp. Ashfield, which provides ‘commercialisation services’ for the healthcare industry, experienced a 24 per cent operating profit lift, helped by contributions from acquisitions made last year within its communications and advisory business. UDG nevertheless anticipates “lower activity levels than previously anticipated” across the group during its second half, as a result of the pandemic.

