Directors Deals 

Landsec chief exec buys in

Landsec chief exec buys in

By Emma Powell

Newly-appointed Landsec (LAND) chief executive Mark Allan has started building his holding in the commercial landlord by purchasing shares worth almost £150,000 in the group. Former St Modwen (SMP) boss Mr Allan started work in the top job in April, replacing Robert Noel who announced his retirement last year.

