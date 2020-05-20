Landsec chief exec buys in

Newly-appointed Landsec (LAND) chief executive Mark Allan has started building his holding in the commercial landlord by purchasing shares worth almost £150,000 in the group. Former St Modwen (SMP) boss Mr Allan started work in the top job in April, replacing Robert Noel who announced his retirement last year.

