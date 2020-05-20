MenuSearch

News & Tips: Shares stalled, Marks & Spencer, AstraZeneca & more

By Graeme Davies

Shares in London have stalled a little with the FTSE100 and FTSE250 down marginally after strong gains at the start of the week. Our Trader writer Neil Wilson says: 'Wall Street snapped a three-day win streak after doubts were raised about Moderna’s potential vaccine. Some scientists asked by health news website Stat queried the data, or lack thereof. Stocks ran up against the bad news as energetically as they ran with the good. It just shows how the market is clinging to any kind of sort of good news. 

European shares followed lower again on Wednesday. The FTSE 100 just held onto the 6,000 level yesterday but opened lower this morning. Basic resources, financials and banks were the leading losers. Indices are within recent ranges as the tug-o-war between the economic reality on the one side and the twin hopes of stimulus and scientific research on the other play out.' For Neil's full article, click here.

