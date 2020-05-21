Does IntegraFin face a price battle?

IntegraFin (IHP) – the group behind financial adviser platform Transact – saw growth in each of its key metrics for the six months to March, as rising client and adviser numbers and a healthy 14 per cent uptick in gross inflows offset market declines to boost funds under direction by 1.7 per cent to £35bn.

