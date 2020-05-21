Investec shares at record discount

MenuSearch

Full Year Results 

By Alex Newman

By now the tune should be familiar to all bank shareholders. In a predictably downbeat set of full-year results, Investec (INVP) warned of muted client activity, elevated impairments and interest income battered by lower interest rates. Economic recovery is expected to be protracted.

