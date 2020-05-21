MenuSearch

Pets at Home warns of tough first half

By Alex Janiaud

Pets at Home (PETS) warned that its first-half pre-tax profits would sit “materially below” last year’s interim levels. The pet supplies retailer is preparing for a weighty financial blow due to coronavirus and the costs of social distancing, and a frantic fourth quarter of customer panic buying has almost completely unwound during the first three months of its financial year. 

