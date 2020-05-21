Tate & Lyle hit by lockdowns

Tate & Lyle (TATE) saw its adjusted pre-tax profits grow 4 per cent to £331m in the year to March, with profits in its food and beverage solutions division climbing up a tenth to £162m. But the manufacturer was hit by coronavirus lockdowns in April: its bulk sweeteners business saw volumes drop by more than a quarter as consumption at cinemas, restaurants and bars nosedived.

