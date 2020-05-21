Whitbread launches £1bn fundraise

Whitbread (WTB) will look to raise £1bn from investors via a rights issue in a bid to shore up its balance sheet and sustain its expansion efforts in the UK and Germany during the coronavirus pandemic. Whitbread, which operates pubs, hotels and restaurants, has earmarked the reopening of its UK hotels and restaurants for September within its internal modelling.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe