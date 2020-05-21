Whitbread launches £1bn fundraise

Whitbread (WTB) will look to raise £1bn from investors via a rights issue in a bid to shore up its balance sheet and sustain its expansion efforts in the UK and Germany during the coronavirus pandemic. Whitbread, which operates pubs, hotels and restaurants, has earmarked the reopening of its UK hotels and restaurants for September within its internal modelling.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis