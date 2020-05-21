MenuSearch

Whitbread launches £1bn fundraise

Whitbread launches £1bn fundraise

By Alex Janiaud

Whitbread (WTB) will look to raise £1bn from investors via a rights issue in a bid to shore up its balance sheet and sustain its expansion efforts in the UK and Germany during the coronavirus pandemic. Whitbread, which operates pubs, hotels and restaurants, has earmarked the reopening of its UK hotels and restaurants for September within its internal modelling.

Results 

Pets at Home warns of tough first half

The pet supplies retailer maintained its final dividend

Pets at Home warns of tough first half

Results 

UDG sound on cash as trading softens

UDG sound on cash as trading softens

Results 

Victrex has calm first half before Covid-19 storm

Victrex has calm first half before Covid-19 storm

Results 

Hyve profits a non-event

Hyve profits a non-event

Results 

BT axes dividend until 2022

BT axes dividend until 2022

