Digital growth shields Future from Covid-19

Future (FUTR) saw 11 per cent organic revenue growth in the six months to 31 March, benefiting from momentum in digital advertising and e-commerce commissions in its larger media business. Adjusted operating profit surged by more than three-quarters to £40m. With acquisitions increasing the group’s scale, improved operating leverage enabled a seven percentage point margin expansion to 28 per cent.

