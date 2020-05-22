MenuSearch

Join us now

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Hong Kong worries spread, Burberry, HSBC & more

News & Tips: Hong Kong worries spread, Burberry, HSBC & more

By Graeme Davies

Concerns about China imposing laws over Hong Kong sent Asian shares spinning southwards overnight, and UK equities have followed suit. Our Trader writer Neil Wilson says: 'Shares in Hong Kong plunged on fears Beijing’s tough stance will spark fresh pro-democracy protests, potentially leading to the kind of wide scale unrest we saw last year. The Hang Seng slid over 5 per cent as China imposes controversial national security legislation that bypasses local lawmakers. The move was taken as China’s National People’s Congress convenes. Carrie Lam, the Hong Kong chief executive, says the territory will fully cooperate with China. 

This is a potentially significant flash point that will stir local protests and will anger the US. At a time of already strained relations between China and the West, this decision will only isolate Beijing even more. Investors will need to add renewed Hong Kong-Beijing tensions into their mix of geopolitical risks, whilst the way it fits into the broader US-China rivalry will be closely watched. The risk-off tone fed into European trading with the FTSE 100 off almost 2 per cent at 5900 in early trade on Friday.' For Neil's full article, click here. 

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Today's Market Overview

  1. News & Tips: Equities fall back, Aviva, Whitbread & more

  2. News & Tips: Shares stalled, Marks & Spencer, AstraZeneca & more

  3. News & Tips: Shares surge stalls, Antofagasta, Imperial Tobacco & more

Most read today

  1. Company News 

    Five questions for the future of the housing market

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Exploiting cash rich value plays

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Profit from Kape’s chart break-out

  4. The Big Theme 

    Investment trust bargains and value traps

  5. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Equities fall back, Aviva, Whitbread & more

More on Today's Market Overview

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Equities fall back, Aviva, Whitbread & more

Shares in London have given up some recent gains

News & Tips: Equities fall back, Aviva, Whitbread & more

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Shares stalled, Marks & Spencer, AstraZeneca & more

News & Tips: Shares stalled, Marks & Spencer, AstraZeneca & more

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Shares surge stalls, Antofagasta, Imperial Tobacco & more

News & Tips: Shares surge stalls, Antofagasta, Imperial Tobacco & more

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Equities surge, AstraZeneca, Ryanair, Burford Capital & more

News & Tips: Equities surge, AstraZeneca, Ryanair, Burford Capital & more

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Shares recover, Royal Mail. BT & more

News & Tips: Shares recover, Royal Mail. BT & more

More from Shares

Tip Updates 

Burberry laments the absence of travelling custom

The luxury goods company is experiencing a minor revival in Asia, but it is difficult to gauge the extent of pent-up demand

Burberry laments the absence of travelling custom
BUY

Full Year Results 

Investec shares at record discount

Investec shares at record discount

Half Year Results 

Does IntegraFin face a price battle?

Does IntegraFin face a price battle?

Podcasts 

The Investment Hour: The new future

The Investment Hour: The new future

This week's articles 

This week's articles 22 May 2020

This week's articles 22 May 2020

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now